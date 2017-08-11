EDUCATION MINISTER ON SCHOOL REPAIRS

Minister of Education Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd is adamant that school repairs will be completed in time for the start of the new school year. He confirmed that upon coming to office, the government reviewed existing school repair contracts and those in the pipeline for approval. Minister Lloyd says that a review indicated that contracts were not disbursed effectively. and went on to say, "we're looking at 350 to 400 contractual works ; pieces of work that were outsourced to various Bahamians small business contractors and we want to believe a fair share of bahamians of whatever political denomination would have received the benefit of those contracts; which it ought to be. It shouldn't be an over abundance of PLP's, FNM's or DNA'S; we're all Bahamians. Under my Ministry, there is going to be a fair distribution to suitable qualified Bahamian contractors so that all of us can eat and no one group of persons enjoy a priviledge to the exclusion and by the way to the oppression of another group".

The Education Minister also noted that he is particularly concerned about repairs at the Stephen Dillet Primary School here in New Providence saying: "the entire inside had to be gutted, new pipes had to be laid, the entire interior was reformed as it were but, the contractor is an experienced and capable one who is doing an extraordinary job working around the clock virtually. This particular project is going to be satisfactorily completed in time for the opening of the new school year in September.