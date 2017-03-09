E. CLEMENT BETHEL NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL BEGINS

By ZNS News, Mar 9 2017 8:38PM
The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture began its adjudications for the 2017 E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival earlier this week. The Festival, which takes place at Holy Trinity Activity Centre, and the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, highlights the talent of students in the Primary, Junior and Senior school levels in fields of drama, dance, music, and the visual arts. Adjudications will also take place on Grand Bahama and the Family Islands culminating with an awards ceremony at Government House.
