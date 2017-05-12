DR. HUBERT MINNIS SWORN IN AS NEW P.M

By ZNS News, May 12 2017 8:57PM
Dr. Hubert A. Minnis was sworn-in as the fourth Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling today at Government House before family and friends, clergy, government officials, and party colleagues.
