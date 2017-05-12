tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

StaffLogIn

  • DR. HUBERT MINNIS SWORN IN AS NEW P.M

    By ZNS News, May 12 2017 8:57PM

    Dr. Hubert A. Minnis was sworn-in as the fourth Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling today at Government House before family and friends, clergy, government officials, and party colleagues.

    0 Comments

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

FIFA BEACH SOCCER-04

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player