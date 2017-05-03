DOWNTOWN STRAW MARKET DONATES FUNDS TO THE HEART FOUNDATION

Thanks to the efforts of the Straw Market Authority and the Straw Vendors and Woodcarvers employed at the Downtown, Bay Street Straw Market, the Sir Victor Sassoon Bahamas Heart Foundation is the beneficiary of a cheque totaling approximately $3,000. Kevin Simmons, Chairman of the Straw Market Authority, along with some of the vendors and woodcarvers presented the cheque to Roy Barnes, Chairman of the Sir Victor Sassoon Bahamas Heart Foundation, during a brief ceremony in the Straw Market on Tuesday, May 2nd. This is the fourth year that the Straw Market Authority along with the vendors and woodcarvers have hosted “The Bay Street Mile,” a walkathon in aid of the charitable organization,.“I am happy to say that we have increased our contribution almost three fold. It shows that all involved have an appreciation for the work that you do for the children,” said Mr. Simmons. Some of our vendor’s children are recipients of your good deeds.

Mr. Barnes said the Foundation is always happy to work with the Straw Market Authority and their efforts for the heart foundation are appreciated. “Every year we count on the public support, businesses support and organizations like the Straw Market to make sure that we never say no to a child in need of heart surgery. Once again the Straw Market Authority has come through for us,” he added. The Sir Victor Sassoon Heart Foundation was established in 1961 as a living tribute by Lady Sassoon, following the death of her husband, Sir Victor Sassoon, to assist Bahamians with heart disease. The walkathon was held on Saturday, April 29th.