DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS ESTABLISHED BETWEEN THE BAHAMAS AND MONTENEGRO

By ZNS News, Sep 11 2017 8:53PM
Diplomatic Relations were established between the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Montenegro, 6 September, 2017. The Joint Communiqués were signed in Geneva at the Permanent Mission of Montenegro, by Her Excellency Rhoda M. Jackson, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva and His Excellency Mr. Milorad Šćepanović, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva. Following the signing, the two Ambassadors exchanged views on opportunities for future cooperation between The Bahamas and Montenegro.
