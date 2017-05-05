tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

  • DID YOU KNOW SOME OF YOUR GENERAL ELECTION CANDIDATES HAVE A BACKGROUND IN SPORTS?

    By ZNS News, May 5 2017 5:25PM

    PLP

    P.M Perry Christie - Track & Field

    Leslie Miller - Track & Field

    Greg Burrows - Baseball

    Norris Bain - Basketball

    Shane Gibson - Golf & Sailing

    B.J Nottage - Track & Field

    Khalis Rolle - Track & Field

    Clifford Butch Scavella - Softball

    Obie Wilchcombe - Football

    FNM

    Renward Wells - Track & Field

    Desmond Bannister - Track & Field

    Gadwell McDonald - Swimming

    Iram Lewis - Track & Field

    Mark Humes - Track & Field

    Shanandon Cartwright - Basketball

    Shonel Ferguson - Track & Field

    Vaughn Miller - Basketball

    DNA

    Gerino Saunders - Track & Field

    0 Comments

