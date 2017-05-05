DID YOU KNOW SOME OF YOUR GENERAL ELECTION CANDIDATES HAVE A BACKGROUND IN SPORTS?

By ZNS News, May 5 2017 5:25PM
PLP
P.M Perry Christie - Track & Field
Leslie Miller - Track & Field
Greg Burrows - Baseball
Norris Bain - Basketball
Shane Gibson - Golf & Sailing
B.J Nottage - Track & Field
Khalis Rolle - Track & Field
Clifford Butch Scavella - Softball
Obie Wilchcombe - Football
FNM
Renward Wells - Track & Field
Desmond Bannister - Track & Field
Gadwell McDonald - Swimming
Iram Lewis - Track & Field
Mark Humes - Track & Field
Shanandon Cartwright - Basketball
Shonel Ferguson - Track & Field
Vaughn Miller - Basketball
DNA
Gerino Saunders - Track & Field
