DIANE BISH GIVES ORGAN RECITAL AT ST. AGNES ANGLICAN CHURCH IN HONOUR OF ITS 170TH ANNIVERSARY

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 6:29PM
Her Excellency Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, and Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie attended an Organ Recital by renowned classical organist and host of 'The Joy of Music' television series, Diane Bish, in celebration of the 170th Anniversary of St. Agnes Anglican Church. Also pictured is the Rt. Rev. Laish Boyd, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Mrs. Boyd, among the guests who enjoyed the special occasion. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
