DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS WINS FIRST EVER ‘ORANGE YOUR OFFICE’ COMPETITION

The Department of Statistics was judged the winner of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs’ first ‘Orange Your Office’ Competition held November 25 through December 10, 2016. The Salvation Army’s Centre for the Deaf received honourable mention as the runners-up for the competition. The Orange Your Office Competition was held as part of the activities commemorating National Women’s Week in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and was also staged as part of the United Nations’ Sixteen Days of Activism Campaign -- UNiTE to End Violence Against Women – which is designed to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls around the world through education and awareness.

The Sixteen Days of Activism Campaign began November 25, which is celebrated as ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women,’ and ended December 10 -- observed as ‘International Human Rights Day.’ Countries and activists around the globe were encouraged to wear and display the colour orange during the sixteen days of activism. The colour orange was selected to symbolize a brighter future for women without violence. Minister of Social Services and Community Development, the Hon. Melanie Sharon Griffin applauded participants from seven government departments/ministries and the Salvation Army’s Centre for the Deaf for taking part in the competition.

“We were initially planning on having just one winner, but given the excellent work of the children from the Salvation Army’s Centre for the Deaf, we thought it only fitting to give them honourable mention and to announce them as the runners-up for the competition,” Mrs. Griffin said. Other participants included The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism, the National Training Centre, Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, Department of Housing, Public Hospitals Authority and Local Government.

The competition was based on creativity and design; use of theme; originality and overall attractiveness and appeal. Judges were selected based on their expertise in gender-based violence, cultural arts and cultural production. Mrs. Griffin stated: “I appreciate the time the judges took to assist us in this process and their willingness to lend their talent and support to our campaign to end violence against women and girls.”