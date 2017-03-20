DEEP CREEK PRIMARY RENAMED FOR 'GIFTED' LOCAL EDUCATOR

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie said recently that renaming a school after a local educator who is an exemplar to others is a way to ensure that those who displayed stellar leadership qualities are forever remembered in the "annals of the history" of The Bahamas, with Rev. Euthal Rodgers being just that kind of educator. "We are talking about a man who -- by any definition and any measuring standard -- had to be gifted," Prime Minister Christie stated at the renaming of the Deep Creek Primary School -- ‘the Rev. Euthal Rodgers Primary School,’ in South Andros on March 16, 2017. Among those present for the event were Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling and Minister of Education, Science and Technology the Hon. Jerome K. Fitzgerald.

According to information provided, the late Euthal Rodgers was born into poverty in South Andros in the latter part of the 19th century, and, due to an eye injury in his early years, was home-schooled. He demonstrated a level of vocabulary, diction and writing skills indicative of someone with a post-secondary education, although he never attended university. "Wherever I go and wherever they had come from, the most amazing and even startling discovery is how self-education was so incredibly powerful in the history of this country," Prime Minister Christie said. "We are talking bout a man who exemplifies being able to learn outside of a classroom, being able to have an education that went beyond what they were teaching in the schools at that time in this community," he pointed out.

Due to his overarching ability to learn expeditiously, the release continued, Mr. Rodgers was often called upon to teach. Despite no formal teacher training, he possessed an "innate ability" to transfer knowledge to others. Although he followed a theological path, and took on the role of community leader, his main focus was assisting with the education of others. Many persons in the community of South Andros can give credit to Rev. Rodgers for providing them with exposure to education, particularly reading, writing and arithmetic, the release added. "Today it is quite fitting for us to be here to commemorate the contributions of a dedicated community advocate and one who we have to recognize as an educator," Prime Minister Christie stated.

Prime Minister Christie acknowledged the presence of his beloved family, friends, congregation, former colleagues, students and church members that day, as well congratulated Minister Fitzgerald, and other education officials for "making sure that people who had given much to education would have their names institutionalized" for future Bahamian students. Prime Minister Christie also related brief highlights in Rev. Rodgers' civic and community leading history and added that The Bahamas has more persons like him who made a difference. "In our country, there are many unsung heroes and heroines -- people who have done amazing work, but were never recognized for it -- and we have to do a better job of lifting up these people, of lifting up their names, because no matter who you are there has to be pride associated with all that has been done," Prime Minister Christie said.