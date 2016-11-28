DARLENE DAVIS-HORD PRESENTED A COPY OF HER NEW BOOK TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:21PM
Former Miss Bahamas Darlene Davis-Hord presented a copy of her new book, Dwelling In The Secret Place - An Intimate Journey with God Through Prayer to Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, at Government House on Friday, November 18, 2016. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)
