CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
xmasbanner
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

Staff-email-button

  • DARLENE DAVIS-HORD PRESENTED A COPY OF HER NEW BOOK TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

    By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:21PM

    Former Miss Bahamas Darlene Davis-Hord presented a copy of her new book, Dwelling In The Secret Place - An Intimate Journey with God Through Prayer to Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, at Government House on Friday, November 18, 2016. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

    0 Comments

SOCIAL MEDIA

google-play
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo
facebook-icon

LATEST NEWS

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

Arts & Entertainment

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player