DAMES PRAISES ELECTRO TELECOM FOR ENCOURAGING YOUTH AFFECTED BY HURRICANES

Minister of National Security the Hon. Marvin Dames said, on June 12, 2017, that the gesture displayed that day by the donation of laptops by Paul Smith and his company, Electro Telecom Limited, will nurture the social development of children, in much the same way "water nourishes a young plant". "I would like to thank Mr. Smith and the Electro Telecom team for your valuable contribution to the youth of this nation," Minister Dames said at "The Sky is the Limit" -- a presentation of laptops to the most-improved students affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, held at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre. "You have made an investment that will encourage the students here today and those students who are watching," Minister Dames added. "Today, represents positive reinforcement for students who excel in the classroom and those who continue to make marked improvements. Among those present for the event were Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Permanent Secretary Carl Smith, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean and President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson.

Minister Dames pointed out that Mr. Pinder and his company's initiative that day was not a new one, having contributed to similar programs since 2005. For the past 12 years you have encouraged the children of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to reach for greatness," Minister Dames stated. "You have motivated the children of Grand Bahama, North and Central Andros, adversely affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, to reignite their passion for learning and not to become disheartened. "You have also inspired the children from the 11 schools negatively impacted by Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 -- the children on Long Island, Acklins, Rum Cay, San Salvador, Mayaguana and Crooked Island continued to pursue excellence and become all they can be, despite the setbacks."

Minister Dames said that the gift of encouragement is the gift that "keeps on giving". Even when the electronic devices become outmoded, he added, the kindness shown will always be remembered. Minister Dames pointed out that there are only two kinds of people in the world -- the givers and the receivers -- and the seeds of kindness and encouragement displayed that day at that event were remarkable. "I am certain that when these students today are fully grown, the seeds of kindness sown will spring forth and produce another bountiful harvest of givers. The giver today can very well become the receiver tomorrow," he said.

"Mr. Smith, we appreciate your donation today and, on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas we say thank you for your generosity over the past several years," Minister Dames added. He then especially thanked Mr. Smith for the role he was playing in creating a better future for Bahamian youth. "How we treat our youth today will impact the quality of life for these children," Minister Dames said.

The donation that day of laptops to 24 "deserving students" was a reinforcement of some of the right characteristics wanted for enhancement in Bahamian youth -- namely preparation, performance and perseverance, Minister Dames pointed out. "Such celebrations place value on the dogged determination of those in pursuit of excellence," he said. "You are receiving gifts today as a testament of your hard work and determination. "Minister Dames encouraged the students to continue to be a role model for children around the Bahamas. "The hurricanes came with its devastation and you and your families were left to pick up the pieces," he said. "Your lives were by no measure normal for quite some time." "Even in the face of adversity you were determined to continue with your studies and excelled in school," he added. "You could have given up on school and become inattentive to your grades, but you did no such thing. "You are indeed role models for students everywhere in The Bahamas." Minister Dames went further to congratulate the students on their achievements and encouraged them to continue to excel. "Mr. Smith once again thank you for your kind generosity to the children of The Bahamas," Minister Dames said. "I would like to encourage you to make this your lasting legacy. Minister Dames also said a special thanks to the teachers present because, he said, without their efforts, the children may not have been able to press on in their education, and achieve as much as they had. "May God continue to bless you and your business, Mr. Smith, and may God continue to bless The Bahamas," he added.