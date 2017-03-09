"DA BAHAMIAN TING” - 20 SEMI-FINALIST SONGS FOR 2017

Over 100 submissions from across the country were entered into the "Da Bahamian Ting” 2017 Song Competition, with 20 semi-finalists being revealed at Happy Hour on Friday afternoon, March 3, at Pompey Square, Downtown Nassau. The semi-finalists will receive the benefit of much musical promotion and exposure through the Ministry of Tourism.

Director of Culture, Heritage and Entertainment at the Ministry of Tourism, Arlene Nash-Ferguson applauded the level of interest and was inspired by that fact that Bahamians are exploring local musical genres, and continuing to innovate. Contest rules require songs to be Bahamian style, such as Rake ‘N’ Scrape, Goombay or Junkanoo, and those songs can be no more than three minutes long.

“Da Bahamian Ting” first prize winner will receive $25,000, second prize will be $20,000, third prize will be $15,000, fourth prize will be $10,000 and fifth prize through 10th place prizes will be $1,000 each. The public is invited to choose the top 10 by online voting, at http://www.bahamas.com/webform/da-bahamian-ting-song-competition-voting-page. The winner will be announced April 21.