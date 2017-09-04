CROOKED ISLAND HURRICANE PREPARATIONS

About 200 residents now reside in Crooked Island; many of them returned to the island after relocating following the devastation of Hurricane Matthew last year. Administrator Leonard Dames said a trip is also planned for the Long Cay to advise residents.

Residents in Crooked Island along with the rest of The Bahamas are closely mointering the projected path of Hurricane Irma that is active in the propics. It's expected to make landfall here in The Bahamas as early as next week Wednesday as a major storm and officals are urging residents to prepare Island Administrator for the Crooked Island district Leonard Dames held a disaster consultative meeting on Friday with various government agenices.