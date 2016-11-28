CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
  • COVENANT KEEPERS KINGDOM FELLOWSHIP COURTESY CALL ON THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

    By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:20PM

    Most Reverend G. Elton Major, Presiding Bishop of Covenant Keepers Kingdom Fellowship, along with other er members, called upon Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Friday, November 18, 2016. Pictured from left; Bishop Glenroy Ferron, Pastor Rosemarie Ferron, Pastor Michelle Major, Bishop G. Elton Major, H.E. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Bishop Femi Sonere, Pastor Kimberly King, and Bishop Quin Herard. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

