COVENANT KEEPERS KINGDOM FELLOWSHIP COURTESY CALL ON THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:20PM
Most Reverend G. Elton Major, Presiding Bishop of Covenant Keepers Kingdom Fellowship, along with other er members, called upon Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Friday, November 18, 2016. Pictured from left; Bishop Glenroy Ferron, Pastor Rosemarie Ferron, Pastor Michelle Major, Bishop G. Elton Major, H.E. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Bishop Femi Sonere, Pastor Kimberly King, and Bishop Quin Herard. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments