CONSUMER PROTECTION COMMISSION EDUCATIONAL FORUM FOR TEENS

By ZNS News, Oct 17 2017 8:25PM
The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) on Monday, October 16, 2017 hosted the Commerce Education class of Temple Christian High School to an educational forum at the CPC's office. The students learned of the role and function of the CPC, their rights as teen consumers, and how a complaint is lodged with CPC, to resolution. Commissioners present spoke of the role of the commissioners on the CPC's board; and the CPC Chairman and officers facilitated.
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments