CONSUMER PROTECTION COMMISSION BANKING SURVEY AT HARBOUR BAY SHOPPING CENTRE

By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:06PM
The Consumer Protection Commission conducted a banking survey at Harbour Bay Shopping Centre, East Bay Street, November 16, 2016. The survey was conducted to gather information on customer satisfaction with the banking system and their opinions on banking fees. Another such survey by the Commission was conducted, November 8, near Lowe's Pharmacy at Palmdale Shopping Centre. Price Control Commission Chairman E.J. Bowe is pictured standing, right, with staff. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments