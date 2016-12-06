CONCERT LIGHTS UP ABILITIES OF SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS

Darron Turnquest, Director of Youth in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, called on Special Needs students to see the greatness, and the potential within themselves to rise above challenges. “What you see in me as my disability is my ability. Every individual has something to offer. The only way to demonstrate your talent is to look within yourself and say I am great. I have ability. It doesn’t matter what anyone says about me, I am who I believe I am,” he said.

The Director addressed a Special Needs Concert organized by Resources and Education for Autism and Related Challenges (REACH) at the Stapledon School, Dolphin Drive, on Friday, December 2, 2016. Mr. Turnquest used Denair Rolle, three-time Special Olympian medalist who was present in the audience, to demonstrate his point. “When you believe you are going into the race a winner you’re already a winner,” he said. Even when you lose you’re still a winner. Keep your eye on the prize. Your talent is in you. Bring the talent out of you and celebrate you.”

The concert highlighted the abilities of the students who entertained the audience with a variety of music including Junkanoo, a Hand Bell performance, dance and songs. Schools participating were: the Centre for the Deaf, Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled, Garvin Tynes Primary School, Sir Gerald Cash (Special Unit), T. G Glover Primary School (Special Unit), Blairwood Academy, Sadie Curtis Primary (Special Unit), D.W. Davis Junior High (Special Unit), the Hopedale Centre, Anatol Rodgers High School, Training for Raining School and Stapledon School.