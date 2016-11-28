COMMONWEALTH BANK DONATES $50,000 TO CANCER SOCIETY, FULFILLING ITS ANNUALSHARE OF $500,000 PLEDGE

Declaring “there is hardly a family in The Bahamas that has not been touched by cancer,” Commonwealth Bank revealed today it donated $50,000 to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas as part of its ongoing $500,000, 10-year pledge. It was the second installment in what will be the single largest contribution to a non-government organization by the all-Bahamian- owned and operated financial institution. Funds will be

used by the Cancer Caring Centre, a home away from home for those undergoing treatment. Two years

ago, the Centre announced it had embarked on a drive to raise $3 million to build a desperately-needed

residential expansion that will allow it to house more patients from Family Islands and provide more

daytime services, including emotional, nutritional and other support for patients and their families from

Nassau.

The demand on the facility is so great that it almost always operates with a waiting list. “We heard the plea from the Cancer Caring Centre and we wanted to do our part to help,” said Commonwealth Bank President Ian Jennings. “You do not schedule cancer and no Bahamian’s life should be put at risk because they have to delay treatment due to lack of space at the Cancer Caring Centre where they would stay while undergoing tests, radiation or chemotherapy. No one wants to hear, ‘You’ll have to wait,’ when you know that the faster you begin treatment, the better are your chances for survival.” When Commonwealth Bank announced its 10-year commitment at a press conference at its Mackey Street headquarters in August, 2015, it was one of the most emotionally moving ceremonies in the bank’s history as the president of the $1.5 billion bank pleaded for others to follow suit and revealed that cancer touched the bank in very real ways.

“Published statistics have revealed that there is no corner of the world, no country, no society and no people who have not been afflicted by the ravages of cancer,” Mr. Jennings said. The Bahamas, he noted, ranks among the countries with the highest cancer rates in the world and among the top 20 countries the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer. The bank’s staff has not been immune. “Our Commonwealth Bank family, like many others in our country, has been touched by the disease. Ms. Marion Lewis is a valuable CB team member for the past eleven years and a cancer survivor. She has bravely battled cancer, endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and today is heralding 21 years, cancer free,” Mr. Jennings said. “Fortunately, her cancer was detected early and treatment and recovery were made manageable due to the care and support of individuals similar to those that are seated at this table today…”

This year, the donation was made by financial services industry award winner Denise Turnquest, Senior Vice President, Credit Risk, Commonwealth Bank. “As Mr. Jennings noted when the bank announced this commitment last year, cancer touches all of us, either our immediate family or someone we know and their immediate family. Fortunately, treatment has come a long way in the last decade and while early detection is still key, it is more important than ever that once diagnosed, the patient is able to receive treatment as quickly as possible. The Cancer Caring Centre provides not just a bed and a safe haven between treatments, but a tranquil oasis with an emotional support system that lends extra strength in what for many is the fight for their life.”

Dr. Williamson Chea, Vice President of the Cancer Society and head of fund-raising, accepted the $50,000 donation. “Commonwealth Bank has been one of the most steadfast and important partners in the war against cancer and we cannot thank them enough,” said Dr. Chea. “The bank’s contributions over the years and in particular the past two years could truly make the difference between life and death for some patients.” The full-service bank with branches in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco has some 550 employees. Its community partnerships and charitable donations include numerous humanitarian and youth development efforts and its contributions to education have topped $2 million.