  • COMMANDING GENERAL OF US MARINE CORPS FORCES RESERVE AND MARINE FORCES NORTH PAYS COURTESY CALL ON COMMANDER DEFENCE FORCE (ACTING)

    By ZNS News, Mar 29 2017 6:41PM

    Lieutenant General Rex McMillian, the Commanding General of the United States Marine Corps Forces Reserve and the United States Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH), paid a courtesy call on Commander Defence Force (Acting), Tellis Bethel on Wednesday morning.

    Lt. General McMillian, who was accompanied by his staff from MARFORNORTH, met with Captain Bethel and his Senior Officers at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Headquarters, Coral Harbour Base. They discussed local and regional security matters, as well as further training engagements that can be provided by MARFORNORTH for Defence Force Marines.

    Lt. General and his team were also given a tour of Coral Harbour Base by Captain Clyde Sawyer, Captain Coral Harbour, in addition to viewing progress of the Advanced Combat Shooting Course that was conducted by MARFORNORTH instructors at Coral Harbour Base. Forty Defence Force Marines participated in the 17-day course, which ended on Thursday with a closing ceremony at Coral Harbour Base attended by Lt. General McMillian and members of Defence Force senior command.

