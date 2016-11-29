CLOSURE OF THE CAPTURE OF NASSAU GROUPER

The Department of Marine Resources wishes to advise the general public, the fixed dates of the closure of the fishing of Nassau Grouper is now enforced, commencing December 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017. The Department of Marine Resources wishes to further advise that the taking, landing, processing, selling or offering for sale of Nassau Grouper is strictly prohibited.

The general public is to note that the ban is only for the Nassau Grouper species and that one is able to capture and purchase any of the remaining species of groupers in The Bahamas. All groupers are to be landed head and tail intact in the identification of the species of grouper. The identification of the Nassau Grouper species from the other grouper species is that the Nassau Grouper is the only grouper with the black band or saddle near its tail.

The Department of Marine Resources requests the cooperation of the general public in adhering to the fisheries laws of The Bahamas. Persons found violating the fisheries laws will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.