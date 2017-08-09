CIVIL SERVANT VERIFICATION

Scores of civil servants turned out for what's being called a verification of employment process. The process is for all Government monthly and weekly employees, Senators and members of the House of Assembly. Persons are required to have government issued i.d.'s, that's a Bahamian passport, drivers licence, NIB smart card or voters card. Centers have been set up at C.R. Walker, T. A. Thompson, C.C. Sweeting, H.O.Nash and Doris Johnson public schools for the verification exercise. Deputy Treasurer Donna Delancy says "the exercise is important, the purpose is to confirm validity and legitamacy of every record and person in our payroll system as an employee. Also, its required for us to ensure data is accurate. In particular National Insurance. We want you to know if its correct it affects your ability to claim at nib".

The largest turnout is the Ministry of Education verifying at C.C Sweeting. There are some 5000 employees.That centre experienced some challenges due to the large turnout.

Delancy went on to say "we have department split in alphabetical order....so that's how we are doing it. we have the persons sitting in order based on sir name. People are frustrated because of time frame, and they still dont have it together. some employees moved because heat and time standing up they had to been in line for 2 hours. waiting to be served hope all goes well and everyone verified".

Delancey says they have had challenges in the past because they are dealing with data that must be manually entered into a system. this process she says helps to ensure accuracy. It is believed that this process will help to stop the leakage from the treasury in paying salaries to people who may no longer be working for the service, or may have been on disciplinary leave, or worse, deceased.

ZNS News caught Senator Jamal Moss verifying at the C.R. Walker High School where parliamentarians, , the judiciary and the Ministry of Health gathered. He says it was a quick, smooth and professional process.