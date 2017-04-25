CICAD ADDRESSES CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS TO PROVISION OF DRUG TREATMENT

Day Two of the 61st Regular Session of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD) opened in the US Capital Tuesday morning with a focus on “The Provision of Drug Treatment Services: Challenges and Solutions” during the Third Plenary Session. The Bahamas sits as Chair of the 61st Regular Session of CICAD, having ascended to the position at the 60th Regular Session held in Nassau in 2016. Discussions are being held in the General Services Building (GSB) of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States. Rochelle Basden, Deputy Director of Psychological Services, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, was one of three panelists for the Third Plenary Session. The others were Patrice Whitehorne-Smith, Drug Treatment Specialist, Jamaica and Luis Alfonzo, Advisor on Substance Abuse, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Pernell Clarke of the Inter-American Observatory on Drugs (OID), ES/CICAD served as Moderator. The objective of the Session was to examine the policy and operational challenges faced by some countries in the hemisphere in the provision of drug treatment services. The 61st CICAD Session opened on Monday with Bahamas Ambassador to the United Nations in New York and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Dr. Elliston Rahming telling delegates that The Bahamas remains committed to supporting the work of the OAS in identifying effective ways in which to address the world drug problem during his Opening Remarks.

Ambassador Rahming told a packed room of delegates that the Government of The Bahamas remains “actively engaged” with international drug control bodies such as the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (UNCND) and CICAD in addressing the global drug problem and that the country has established a National Anti-Drug Strategy (2012-2016) that provides a comprehensive, integrated approach aimed at countering the drug problem from a national standpoint in The Bahamas. Ambassador Rahming said the Hemispheric group’s “concerted efforts toward the higher goal of winning the war against drugs should therefore serve as the basis upon which we as, Member States, design new policies, update regulatory frameworks and devise effective solutions suitable to the needs of our respective countries and the wider Western Hemisphere. “Since ascending to the chairmanship of CICAD, The Bahamas has continued to support and to collaborate with Member States in countering the hemispheric illegal drug trade,” Ambassador Rahming said. “We look forward to continued engagement with the CICAD Executive Secretariat and are committed to supporting the work of the OAS in identifying effective ways in which to address the world drug problem.”

Recently appointed CICAD Executive Secretary, Ambassador Adam Namm applauded The Bahamas, officials at the Ministry of National Security and the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (NADS) for their roles in making his travel to Nassau in April for a preparatory meeting ahead of the 61st Regular Session this month “interesting and informative.” Ambassador Namm made an Official Visit to the Ministry of National Security where he met with Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Bernard J. Nottage; Permanent Secretary Carl Smith, and staff of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat led by Dr. Chaswell Hanna. Discussions centred around the Draft Agenda for the 61st Session. Additional discussions centred around Supply Reduction initiatives, support for at-risk youth and drug treatment. “I very much appreciated the opportunity to meet with the Minister of National Security of The Bahamas, Dr. Bernard Nottage; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Carl Smith; Dr. Chaswell Hanna and Dr. Bridgette Rolle,” Ambassador Namm said. “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to The Bahamas for its wonderful hospitality and for hosting an interesting and informative meeting schedule. Supply reduction initiatives, support for youth at risk and drug treatment challenges were among areas highlighted by the CICAD Chair as meriting particular attention – all forming part of the CICAD agenda items for this 61st Session,” Ambassador Namm added.