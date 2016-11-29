CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
xmasbanner
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

Staff-email-button

  • CHURCH SERVICE TO OBSERVE OLDER PERSONS MONTH

    By ZNS News, Nov 29 2016 6:41PM

    Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin (at the podium) brought greetings at the Ministry of Social Services and Community Development National Council on Older Persons Church Service to observe Older Persons Month, November 28, 2016 at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. The service was originally planned for October but was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew. Also planned for Older Persons Month was the Nation Builder Awards ceremony, now slated to place at Government House, November 29, honouring persons who have contributed to national development, including 11 centenarians. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

    0 Comments

SOCIAL MEDIA

google-play
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo
facebook-icon

LATEST NEWS

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

Arts & Entertainment

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player