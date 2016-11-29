By ZNS News, Nov 29 2016 6:41PM
Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin (at the podium) brought greetings at the Ministry of Social Services and Community Development National Council on Older Persons Church Service to observe Older Persons Month, November 28, 2016 at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. The service was originally planned for October but was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew. Also planned for Older Persons Month was the Nation Builder Awards ceremony, now slated to place at Government House, November 29, honouring persons who have contributed to national development, including 11 centenarians. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments