CHURCH OF GOD WINS INTERNATIONAL TALENT COMPETITION

The Bahamas walked away with 5 top awards and 7 honourable mentions beating out other young people from the U.S, the U.K, Canada, Africa and the Caribbean just to mention a few of the territories. More than 100 delegates from The Bahamas participated in various categories including dance, choir, ensemble, solo, instrumental and athletics at the International Church of God talent competition. National Treasurer of the Church of God Bishop Joseph Smith congratulated the youth.

The intense scrutiny and rehearsals put in by the Church of God youth proved that hard work pays off...and leaders say they were happy that lesson was learnt. For top scholarship recipient Antonio Dean whose aspiration is to become a Pediatrition, and 1 year scholarship winner Joey Young its an honour and opportunity they won't soon forget.