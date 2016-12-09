CHRISTMAS CELEBRATED AT ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF CAROLS

The sounds and sights of ‘Things Bahamian’ including festive costumes, goat skin drums, cowbells and conch shells resonated in the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street, as students and teachers from private and public schools throughout the country participated in the Annual Festival of Carols.

The primary, junior and senior school students used their talents and abilities to ring in the spirit of Christmas playing musical instruments, dancing and singing in celebration of the birth of Jesus. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology hosted the traditional event Thursday, December 8, on the theme “Celebrating the True Meaning of Christmas”.

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Seretha Clarke, said the event sets the tone for the season and seems to get better with each passing year.

She described the Festival’s theme for 2016 as “appropriate” particularly in light of the devastation of Hurricane Matthew on The Bahamas.

“We have much to celebrate and be thankful for," she said. "Christmas is about sharing God’s love and peace.”

She encouraged the audience to focus on the blessings of family, friendships and relationship with God and not material things.

In his message, Pastor Sterling McPhee, Vice-Principal of D. W. Davis Junior High School, urged those in attendance to celebrate the gifts and abilities to that God has provided them with.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, there is a gift resonating in you. Christmas is about you. Just like the Christ child, you are a gift to the nation and to the world. ”

Some of the show-stopping performances included: “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” by Daniel Symonette, who sang and played the piano; a jazz selection by students of St. John’s College entitled “Mary Did you know”; Devin McKenzie and the students of C.V. Bethel Senior High School with “When a Child is Born,” and a trio by three male students who sang “We Three Kings,” unaccompanied.

Students received high acclaims for the following: Yellow Elder Primary School for their welcome performance; the dance by students of C.R. Walker Senior High School; the combined Christmas chime selection by Cleveland Eneas and T. G. Glover Primary Schools; the Centre for the Deaf’s selection to “Now Behold the Lamb”; “Long Time Ago in Bethlehem” by students of S.C. McPherson Junior High School; “Silent Night” by Temple Christian High School; a Spanish version of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” by H.O. Nash High School; an instrumental ensemble by Doris Johnson Senior High School, Performing Arts Department’s ensemble and Sir Gerald Cash Primary School’s “Rake-N-Scrape” selection.

The Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Bishop Hulan Hanna, senior Education officials, school administrators and parents attended the event. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna/Letisha Henderson)