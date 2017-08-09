tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

  • CHESTER COOPER ON EXUMA POWER OUTAGES

    By ZNS News, Aug 9 2017 6:36PM

    exuma residents and businesses are fumng over power generation problems on the island. reports from The island indicate that there have been frequent power outages throughout the island for the past several weeks. Area Member of Parliaent Chester Cooper says the inconsistent power is stifling the tourism product there and reducing the quality of life for residents. In a statement released today, Mr. cooper notes that in little Exuma , power was out between 10:00 a.m Wednesday until well into the night. Mr. Cooper laments that he's been unable to get a clear explanation of the problem from B.P.L or a plan to resolve chronic sreeetlight outages. He's calling on B.P.L to look into the matter and for the government to articulate an energy policy that will improve relaiability, reduce costs and create incentives for renewable energy.

