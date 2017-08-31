CHARACTER DAY TRAINING WORSHOP

Community leaders and others who influence the lives of children got the chance to examine and build their own characters to help them serve better in their capacities. The PACE Foundation has partnered with a number of organizations including The Bahamas Aids Foundation to host the Character Day training workshop held at the Sandals Resort. Organization President Sonia Brown says this is the event's second year. Presenter and Assistant Professor at the University of the Bahamas Dr. Niambi Hall-Campbell adds that it is important that those looking to help others have their own strength of character.

Participant and founding member of the lady's chamber and wife of Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Hubert Minnis, Patricia Minnis says she thought attending would be useful for he own organization, while presenter felicity humbleston exdplained the overal purpose.