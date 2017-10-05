CAT ISLAND MURDER ARRAIGNMENT

Twenty-eight-year-old Orange Creek, Cat Island resident Rodrigo Rolle declared his innocence during his murder arraignment in the magistrate court Wednesday, telling Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes quote, "I never kill no one." Rolle, who appeared in court without a lawyer, is accused of killing a seventy-four-year-old American citizen and long-time Cat Island resident Janice Kessinger on September 29th. Police say Kessinger was last seen alive on October 6th at Shanna's Cove in North Cat island. Her body was found in bushes at port royal and the vehicle she had been driving was also found burnt nearby.

During the proceeding, the 28-year-old was also charged with robbing Kessinger at knifepoint on September 29th of a safe valued at $500, a $5,000 Rolex watch and a 2006 Ford Explorer that belonged to Frank and Gabby Wolf. He's also accused of breaking into the couple's home around 10 that night. He was not required to enter a plea, bail was denied and he was remanded. A voluntary bill of indictment will be filed.

Now following the arraignment, Rolle make some charges of his own, alleging police brutality and claiming that he needed to see a doctor. The defendant also alleged that while in custody, a police officer made him perform a sexual act in a cup. He also claimed that police stomped on his foot, causing salt water to get into it. The magistrate noted Rolle's complaints and ordered that he see a doctor. Now authorities say Rolle is known to police and was out on bail for another murder at the time of the incident. He returns to court on November 30th for service of the voluntary bill of indictment papers.