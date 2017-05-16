CARICOM S.G READY TO WELCOME NEW BAHAMIAN PM’S FRESH IDEAS

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque is looking forward to an early briefing with new Prime Minister of The Bahamas Dr. Hubert Minnis on matters relating to the Caribbean Community and the Prime Minister’s portfolio in the quasi-cabinet of the CARICOM Heads of Government, that of Tourism.

“I look forward, Prime Minister, to the fresh ideas that you will undoubtedly bring to assist in the progress of our integration process,” the Secretary-General said in his letter of congratulations to Prime Minister Minnis. He also gave the assurance of his full support and that of the CARICOM Secretariat as the Prime Minister seeks to enhance the lives of the people of The Bahamas during his term of office.

Dr. Minnis led his Free National Movement (FNM) to a landslide victory over the incumbent Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), winning 35 of the 39 seats at stake, in the 10 May general elections.

“The sweeping success as evidenced by the margin of victory, reflects the level of confidence that the people of The Bahamas have in your leadership and in the programmes of your party”, Ambassador LaRocque’s congratulatory letter said.

He noted that the conduct of the polls once again demonstrated the commitment of CARICOM Member States to the democratic tenet of free and fair elections. CARICOM mounted an eleven-member Electoral Observation Mission to monitor the process leading up to, and, on Election Day.