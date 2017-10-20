380-x-285-Chicken-Tender-Combo---ZNS-Story-Ad
  • CARGO PREMIERES AT ATLANTIS THEATRES

    By ZNS News, Oct 20 2017 6:27PM

    The gala premiere for 'Cargo'- the production of Best Ever Film Limited made its debuted at the Atlantis theatre last night. The films the largest Bahamian film project to date and it was written and directed by Bahamian filmmaker Kareem J. Mortimer.

    The story is one that depicts the life of an exiled gambling addict, Kevin who gets entangled in a life of smuggling Haitian immigrants from Haiti to support his family. Some of the stars include Warren Brown, Gessica Geneus, Omar j Dorsey, Jimmy Jean Loius, Persia White and Sky Nicole Gray. There was barely an empty seat in the house and for Mortimer, the film was a reminder that we are all God's children. Patrons that viewed the film agreed that it was one that will spark further dialogue on the illegal immigration problem in the country and the plight all illegal immigrants face, not only Haitians.

