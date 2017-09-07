CABLE BAHAMAS ON SERVICES THROUGHOUT HURRICANE IRMA

By ZNS News, Sep 8 2017 7:14PM
Cable Bahamas Officials are also monitoring Hurricane Irma to maintain its services before during and after the Hurricane. Cable Bahamas initiated its business continuity plan on Sunday, September 3rd due to the storm's landfall on the Bahamas. That includes activating its command center, deploying personnel to affected islands, testing generators and establishing contact with NEMA and other stakeholders.
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments