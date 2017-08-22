BULLYING IN SCHOOLS

The Ministry of Education's School Psychological Services Unit, comprising of 17 psychologists in total across the country, continue to be extremely busy. Their educational support, includes ensuring the social and emotional needs of school aged children are met. Senior school Psychologist, Dr. Novia Carter, heads that department. she says the level of bullying is so serious, that in 2015, they were forced to team up with the National Child Protection Council in its launch of the Stop n' Think Campaign, of which Dr. Carter has since written a book to address the issue.

In her book that's circulated in the public education system, Dr. Carter, highlights the many aspects of bullying which includes: physical, verbal, emotional and cyber. Further, she says there are 6 or 7 cycles.

"A bully would be a person who uses force, to threaten, abuse, coherce, intimidate and just basically aggressively control someone. And so the term itself has basically mushroomed over the last 10 years in terms of what all it entails. Sadly so with the increase in technology we have a whole new element of bullying; cyber bullying.

Chief School Attendance Officer, Mr. Anzlo Strachan, describes the problem as prevalent. He estimates, 1 out of 5 children are bullied. Mr. Strachan says "the best way to deal with the problem is through education and teaching your child to stand up for themselves.Just about every school has a guidance counsellor , there are programs in place to teach children how to deal with the problem of bullying. When we talk about the bullying cycle, there are about 6 or 7 other persons who play a role. Not only is it the person who is bullied, or the person who is the bully, but you have to watch out for the persons standing around even those persons are impacted.

These educators are advising parents to be more vigilant of what their children are doing, who they are interacting with and their whereabouts. They say they seek to create safe schools, in order for learning to take place, they say the environment must be conducive.