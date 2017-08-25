BROTHERS CHARGED WITH ABDUCTION

Two brothers hauled before the courts on Wednesday charged with causing harm to a female after they allegedly stuffed her in the trunk of a car. In a twisted turn of events, the female asked for the case to be dismissed. 27-year-old Travis Taylor and 30-year old Valentino Taylor of Taylor street appeared before Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on one count of causing harm to a female. It's alleged that on Sunday, August 20th the brothers abducted a woman by throwing her in the trunk of a car. That matter was recorded and made the rounds creating a firestorm on social media.

In court - the father of the two brothers informed the court the female involved in the matter was also in court and wanted to withdraw the case. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt called her to the bench and gave her an opportunity to state her position. She identified herself and reported to the court that she no longer wanted charges to be filed against the brothers she stated " It was my fault and I want to withdraw the charges against them"

The magistrate made note of the information and informed the woman that she would have to reappear in court for the prosecution to have the final say. One of the brothers, Travis Taylor also informed the court he had a medical issue having suffered from a stab wound before the incident and needed to have his stiches removed. The magistrate also made note of this before the pair was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections. The matter resumes in court on September 9th.