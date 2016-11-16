BOTSWANA HIGH COMMISSIONER-DESIGNATE PAID COURTESY CALL AT MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:04PM
The High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Botswana to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas His Excellency David J. Newman (right) paid a courtesy call on Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs & Immigration, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis (left), November 14, 2016, at the offices of the Ministry. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)
