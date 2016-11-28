BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CELEBRATING WOMEN INTERNATIONAL WELCOMED BY THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 6:27PM
Her Excellency Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling received the Board of Directors of Celebrating Women International at Government House, November 201, 2016 in a Courtesy Call and Reception, attended also by the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)
