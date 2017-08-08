BISHOP ELLIS ON GIBSON ARREST

Bishop Neil Ellis, the Pastor of former cabinet minister Shane Gibson in a letter to the congregation of his church, expressed concern about the manner in which Mr. Gibson was treated. the Pastor questioned whether the treatment was in keeping with the law. Bishop Ellis says he watched several videos of Mr. Gibson being escorted to the court. he says it was painful, and after speaking with several individuals who personally observed what happened he said his pain deepened.

Speaking to Mr. Gibson's injury and the need to be aided by crutches. He expressed concern that Gibson was made to abandon his crutches in order to be hand cuffed behind his back and literally forced to limp and hobble to the court. Ellis said considering all things,he struggled mightily to understand what risk was being protected against that required the measure of inhumanity shown to Mr. Gibson.

Chairman of the Free National Movement Sidney Collie says he highly respects Bishop Ellis and he understands why he is speaking out because the Bibson's are members of his church but felt he crossed the line. He further commented "he should not criticize the police for doing their job, if he wants to show empathy for his member he can do so, God bless him but he should not ciriticize police. There are other members of his church who have gone through similar processes, why is he singling out Mr. Gibson. i think he should know where to draw the line".

Opposition Leader Phillip Davis says there is an anger permeating in society. He expressed similar views as Bishop Ellis and said he would be calling his supporters to take action. He went on to say " there is a call for action, it is if that is what it will take to bring the message home to the present regime. they cant understand the balancing of our image in the pursuit of victim justice...then yes...what is the action? that will be worked out"? He says "while the PLP may be hurting, more damage is being done to the country.

we are getting calls from the Caribbean as to how these things are being played out in the public. Very likely nothing will be coming out of this. Im advised civil law suits will be taken out against the government for this.

Collie called Mr. Davis' views laughable...saying it doesn't matter if you are in a suit or tank top...if you run a foul of the law there is a process, so i don't think Mr. Davis is serious i think he is pandering to his base, i think he is jockeying for the PLP convention. But, if he is serious he should know better, he is a Q.C,. and member of the bar, he knows the system of justice. We are all equal before the law, no man is above the law. the police is doing what they have always done. The police is not showing favouritizm or kisses go by favour. the police is doing its job. i applaud the police for doing it' s job.

He however did say he was concerned himself of how Gibson was treated, but said at the end of the day it is up to the discretion of police.