BIMINI BIG GAME CLUB RESORT AND MARINA TO HOST WAHOO SMACKDOWN IX NOVEMBER 9-12, 2017

Bimini Big Game Club Resort and Marina, host to some of The Bahamas’ most legendary fishing tournaments, is pleased to announce that Wahoo Smackdown IX, will take place November 9-12, 2017.

The ever-popular and authentic Bahamian offshore tournament, led by longtime Bimini Big Game Club dockmaster, Captain Robbie Smith, has drawn thousands of anglers to the island since its inception and has become an annual tradition for many. With more than 50-record-setting catches from the waters that surround the island, Bimini has earned its title of Sport Fishing Capital of the World and, come winter, is considered a prime location for wahoo due to its position in the Gulf Stream. Wahoo Smackdown IX is slated to kickoff off November 9th with a Captain’s meeting and conclude on November 12th with an awards gala.

Registration fee is $1500 per boat (includes four anglers, tournament shirts and entry to social events). Additional anglers (over four) are $250 each. Extra social tickets are $150 each. Total payout is $25,000 based on 25 registered boats. Registration fee is 100% refundable if the tournament is canceled due to weather. A $300 instant credit will be issued for entries that book both hotel and boat slip for a minimum of a four consecutive nights. The $300 credit can be used in the restaurant or applied to the total resort bill.

Sponsors include American Beverage Marketers www.masterofmixes.com as the Title Sponsor, Bahamian Brewery and Beverage (Sands) www.bahamianbrewery.com, artist David Dunleavy www.dunleavyart.com and Tropic Ocean Airways www.flytropic.com.