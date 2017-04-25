BCB COMMISSIONS 'FREE TO AIR' TRANSMISSION TOWER

At the Commissioning Ceremony of the new 300-foot transmission tower of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, to provide "Free To Air" television and increase the frequency of 1540AM, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie rhetorically asked the question, why make such a “big to do” out of commissioning of the new tower. "I was told that the answer lies in the fact that this is another technological and engineering advancement that has been made by the Broadcasting Corporation in its over 80 years of existence and service to the Bahamian people; and I like to point out, on these types of occasions, that this new infrastructure represents a significant investment of the public funds in this project," Prime Minister Christie said, on April 24, 2017, at the Harold Pond (off Tonique Williams Darling Highway) site."It is necessary to point this out because there are some people who seem not to appreciate what it takes in the total scheme of things to manage and run a government," he added. "Today, you are looking at one such service that has been provided by the Government through one of its corporations."

Among those taking part in the ceremony were Minister of National Security (with responsibility for the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas) the Hon. Dr. Bernard Nottage, Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Rev. Dr. William Thompson, and General Manager of the Corporation Ms. Diana Swann. Prime Minister Christie congratulated all persons concerned in the project which, he reiterated, was aimed at two significant innovations to benefit the general public. "The first is that it will allow for the provision of 'free to air' television for those homes which may not be connected to Cable or to BTC Flow television," he said. "I am advised that you are now able to sit at home and, without the benefit of cable, be able to watch quality television from the ZNS Network with no cost to yourself." "The second significant result of this tower having been erected is that it will increase the frequency of ZNS Radio 1540 to reach a wider audience and with clearer frequency and this is so important to those persons in areas of this country where the signal of the national broadcast system has been less than adequate," he added.

Both of those technological improvements, Prime Minister Christie pointed out, were aimed at ensuring that everyone would now have access to the latest in communication and that they would be adequately informed through news and other programmes. "This is another step forward and one which should not be understated," he said. Prime Minister Christie said that, looking back over the 80-plus years of the existence, growth and development of the Broadcasting Corporation, it was pleasing to note that with limited resources, it has steadily maintained its mission and mandate -- which is to allow for the broadcast of news and information to all corners of The Bahamas. "The ZNS Network has that heavy responsibility to provide a balanced package of entertainment without deviating from the highest standard of news and entertainment," he stated. "When many others thought it might fail, it has not; but it has continued and it will continue to provide the best public broadcasting that this country can expect. "Today, more than 80 years since its first faint signals went out, the ZNS Network has become an indispensable tool of modern mass communication and thanks to improved technology, such as the one we are inaugurating today; its signal is heard across The Bahamas."

Prime Minister Christie said that it has become the gold standard of broadcast news and entertainment and despite the influx of other broadcast media, FM Stations, television and now even phone communication on devices such as WhatsApp and other such media, the ZNS Network is there to turn to when all other sources fail or falter. "More than ever, in this age when anything goes for news and opinion or entertainment, as I had indicated, we need this one station to maintain its highest standards and to provide that qualitative alternative for the discerning listener," he said. The ZNS Network provides news, both local and international; provides a multidimensional stream of entertainment, both through music and other programmes; but more importantly it serves a great social cause and meets the needs of the community, Prime Minister Christie noted. "When I speak about ZNS Network fulfilling an essential social cause and community need, I think of the listener in remote places such as Pirates Well, Mayaguana or Salina Point, Acklins, or Burnt Ground, Long Island or Rum Cay who tunes in daily, out of necessity, to hear the weather forecast, the shipping news, the community announcements and other such happenings which have a direct impact on their lives," he stated.

In times of natural disasters, most recently in the passage of Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew -- one in 2015 and the other in 2016, it was the ZNS Network that has always met the vital needs of communicating weather bulletins, emergency notices and other official announcements and the like to listeners who in nearly all instances have no way of hearing about such things as it relates to The Bahamas, Prime Minister Christie pointed out. "I say all of this to say to the staff of the ZNS Network, that falls under the umbrella of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, that yours is a special responsibility -- a special mandate -- and it demands more of you than that of your competitors," he said. "There is so much more ‘Fake News’ going around that I want you to reach that point -- as I have indicated and I have stressed it -- where the public would have to ask: Did you hear that on ZNS? More is expected of you by your listeners. You must not fall into the trap of following your competition – let them match your standards." Prime Minister Christie said that his point in all that he said that day was that there is a place for professionalism and high standards and he could think of no better electronic media that fulfills that role better than the ZNS Network through both its television and radio services. "It is for me, therefore, to once again congratulate the Minister, Dr. Bernard Nottage; the Chairman, Rev. Dr. William Thompson; and the Board and the management for making this investment -- both in cash and in technology -- so as to ensure that the Bahamian public stays fully in tune with the ZNS Network and it is my considerable privilege and pride to be with you on this occasion."