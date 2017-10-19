380-x-285-Chicken-Tender-Combo---ZNS-Story-Ad
"The People's Station"

  • BCB BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

    By ZNS News, Oct 19 2017 8:07PM

    Members of the Board of Directors and Executives of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) paid a courtesy call on the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling (centre) at Government House, October 18, 2017 in recognition of the 40th Anniversary of ZNS Television, which is being celebrated this week. Pictured from left: Deputy Chairman Patric Walkes; Director Elaine Gomez; DGM/HR & Training Sandra Duncombe-Knowles; Chairman Mike Smith; Dame Marguerite; GM Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs; Financial Consultant Eugene Higgs; DGM Radio, Plant & Maintenance Stanley Pinder; and AGM Sales & Business Development Sean Adderley.

    0 Comments

