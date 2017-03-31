BAMSI'S TRAINING IN POST HARVEST TECHNOLOGY AIMS TO REDUCE FOOD WASTE AND HUNGER

The Ministry of Agriculture opened a Post Harvest Training Workshop for 30 participants from various areas in the Ministry's departments, March 27, in St. Matthew's Parish Hall on Church Street. A presentation was made by President of the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), Godfrey Eneas to agricultural officials and participants from food store chains, hotels and restaurants. Mr. Eneas told the group, "We live on a planet where millions are hungry not solely because they lack access to food, but owing to the fact that tons of food is wasted. Food loss is a major issue for mankind. This is the situation at the Global level. "At the Caribbean Region level we are a food deficit region meaning that we depend on others to feed us. Our food production systems are not producing enough food to meet our demand; hence food self-sufficiency is a major goal."

Mr. Eneas pointed out that the quantities and types of food imported into our region are highly influenced by the fact that most of our economies are tourism driven. He urged Bahamians to recognize that "Tourism, particularly in The Bahamas, is determining our diet," indicated by the number of American franchise operations within our midst. "Nationally, what we eat is not consumer determined but importer driven and profit motivated. It is the food importer who, to a large extent, decides what we eat. This is the case because we are more interested in cost rather than quality. We have fallen prey to the 'cheap food' syndrome," said Mr. Eneas. It is this cheap food causing the epidemic of non-communicable diseases, i.e., cancer, diabetes, and hypertension and the increased demand for dialysis treatment that have made The Bahamas possibly the highest health care cost centre not only in the region, but among all Small Island Developing States (SIDS), he said, explaining we eat too much processed food with high salt, sugar and fat content and we have eaten ourselves sick. He added that our lifestyle is working against us. "Our diet needs to revert to when we were a 'fishing village'. The Tourism model developed during the second half of the 20th century has been good for our economic growth and development, but bad for our health. In the ‘90s, the then administration embarked on, what I call, a 'Duty Reduction Policy', which decimated the Agricultural Sector, leading to the virtual elimination of our Poultry Sub-sector and Agri-businesses like food processing," said Mr. Eneas.

"Today, there is one commercial poultry operation – Abaco Big Bird, and no commercial food processing entities – no canneries. We became a fresh fruit and vegetable-producing country, with the only value added content coming from, principally, the cottage industry level, where food processing is a home-based activity."

He said this scenario has made us "extremely vulnerable to food losses leading to substantial food waste" in our food production system, which in addition means, "at the farmer and packing house levels, post-harvest losses are magnified, so there is too much wastage." As a solution to curbing wastage, Mr. Eneas promoted the non-governmental organization (NGO), Hands for Hunger, as "the chief entity engaged in the food salvaging business, as it recycles enough food annually to provide 100,000 meals," by sourcing the hotels and gourmet restaurants in the Tourism Sector.

"The demand for Post-Harvest technology is badly needed and this will increase as we intensify our Import Substitution Policy and Programmes, via our Associated Farmers’ Programme (AFP). The AFP network will reach every farming and fishing community in our archipelago. Food waste must be minimized substantially if we are to eliminate hunger in our country and achieve food security," said Mr. Eneas. "BAMSI will train and provide you with the tools to combat this aspect of food, thus enhancing our food and nutrition security."

In conclusion, Mr. Eneas summed up the Post Harvest Training Workshop as "BAMSI’s attempt to address the issue of eliminating food waste, and to ensure the life of the food we eat, whether imported or locally grown, maintains its nutritional value by avoiding deterioration on the shelf in the food store, in the kitchen or on the processing table."