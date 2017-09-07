BAHAMIANS URGED TO BRACE FOR IMPACT

Director of the National Emergency Management Agency Captain Stephen Russell says take no chances, and he is warning Bahamians to brace for catastrophe as the category five Hurricane Irma, barrels toward The Bahamas. With Irma approaching, Russell says concern remains for residents who chose to stay in the Southeastern Bahamas, despite the call for a voluntary evacuation, particularly because New Providence may not get the all clear until as late as Tuesday. Russell says 1,223 residents left the islands threatened on Wednesday.

The NEMA director says some 200 people stayed in Inagua, but two additional flights were sent today to collect 21 people, while another 20 left Crooked Island on a mail boat. As for when those residents who were evacuated can return home, Russell says that is up in the air. We're told that NEMA and Cabinet are considering evacuations for Bimini as it monitors Irma's trajectory and it is being considered for West End, that was devastated by Matthew in 2016.