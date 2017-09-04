BAHAMIANS PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE HURRICANE IMPACT

Bottled water was the item of choice for many shoppers on Sunday who say they have been monitoring the movements of Hurricane Irma and do not want to be caught unprepared. Store manager Ricardo Stubbs says water is flying off the shelves. Stubbs went on to say "We Bahamians know how to prepare and the first thing we're going to make sure secure is water. like I say we have more than enough water for customers walk in a carry as much as you want. we're ready. Customers say they have been shopping more 60 percent for school and 40 percent for Hurricane sales have been going very well we are well prepared for the hurricane".

Officials from Chilly Willy Ice were also making a delivery, while they did not want to appear on camera officials says some businesses have already requested additional ice. Over at Kelly's many persons were shopping for supplies as well. Including Sandra Kemp who says "I would advise everyone to get out there and get your supplies". Randolph Rolle is the Head of Department for the Hardware and Electrical section and he says from all indications people are doing their best to be prepared.

Officials from the National Emergency Management AAgency plan to meet and possibly activate on Monday ahead of Hurricane Irma.