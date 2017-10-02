BAHAMIANS IN VEGAS

The Ministry of Foreign affairs confirming that there has been no reports of any Bahamians affected by the U.S.'s deadliest attack in its history. The mass shooting took place amongst a crowd of 22 thousand in Las Vegas attending the third and final night of a country music concert featuring Jason Aldean. The Ministry of Foreign affairs confirming that there has been no reports of any Bahamians affected by the U.S.'s deadliest attack in its history. The mass shooting took place amongst a crowd of 22 thousand in Las Vegas attending the third and final night of a country music concert featuring Jason Aldean.

At this hour 58 are confirmed dead and more than 500 injured. When 64-year-old Stephen Paddock a resident just outside of Las Vegas in Nevada began shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. Police say the man had about a dozen rifles and guns in his room and killed himself as police exploded into the room. Well, there are a group of Bahamians in Las Vegas for a Credit Union conference. We were able to speak with Atlantis Director of Public Relations and a former ZNS News Anchor Katie Longley about the ordeal.

The Bahamas has sent a diplomatic note to the government of the United States expressing solidarity at the horrendous mass shooting, which took place. The United States was assured of the prayers of the Bahamas and our people for the families of those fallen and injured in the attacks. A Bahamas Foreign Ministry spokesman said that "we are always saddened by such inexplicable violence and we commiserate with our friends and neighbors in the United States over this tragedy."