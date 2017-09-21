BAHAMASAIR FLIGHT ADJUSTMENT

Due to the movement of Hurricane Maria, Bahamasair's scheduled flights to Mayaguana and Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands have been rescheduled to 9:15am and 1:30pm today respectively.

Officials say these will be the airline's flights to these islands until Hurricane Maria has passed.

If you are ticketed passenger wishing to alter your travel itinerary as a result of the hurricane, the national flag carrier wished to advise you that you will be allowed to travel penalty fee.