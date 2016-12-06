BAHAMAS TO SIGN NEW AIR SERVICE AGREEMENTS

The Bahamas will sign six new air service contracts this week. This, according to Minister of Transport and Aviation the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, will open new windows for the country’s aviation industry. Minister Hanna-Martin delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the 9th International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2016), December 5, 2016, at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

The five-day conclave in Nassau, December 5-9, is being held at the National Stadium. This is the second time the event is being held in the Western Hemisphere: Jamaica was the host country for the conference in 2010.

“The Bahamas will negotiate new agreements which open new windows of opportunities into the world,” said Minister Hanna-Martin. “This will not only mean opportunities in the aviation sector but also will impact our tourism sector as it would facilitate the movement of people, which is germane to the economic health of our country.”

During the five-day negotiation conference, the Government of the Bahamas will sign agreements with Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand, Curacao, Brazil and Kuwait. Two other agreements were recently signed with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Under Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Aviation Charles Albury served as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Mr. Albury said that the event was a great opportunity for The Bahamas to showcase to the world that it is ‘ready for business,’ not only in the aviation sector but also for any type of world-class event.

He highlighted the fact that hosting the event at the National Stadium also proved the venue’s versatility in staging world-class events. The location of the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium is also the site of the former Oakes Field Airport, the country’s first international airport.

Over 800 delegates representing over 90 countries, including The Bahamas will gather over the next five days to negotiate air services agreements for their respective countries.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a UN specialized agency, which was established by States in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

ICAO works with the Convention’s 191 Member States and industry groups to reach consensus on international civil aviation Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and policies in support of a safe, efficient, secure, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible civil aviation sector. These SARPs and policies are used by ICAO Member States to ensure that their local civil aviation operations and regulations conform to global norms, which in turn permits more than 100,000 daily flights in aviation’s global network to operate safely and reliably in every region of the world.