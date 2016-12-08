BAHAMAS SIGNS NEW AIR SERVICE CONTRACT WITH BRAZIL

By ZNS News, Dec 8 2016 9:44PM
After signing an Air Service Agreement between The Bahamas and New Zealand, December 6, 2016 Minister of Transport and Aviation the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin (left) shakes hands with Principal Advisor in the Ministry of Transport of New Zealand Sonya Vandegeer. The two countries share similarities of being island nations with strong tourism base. Six new air service contracts are being signed by The Bahamas with Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand, Curacao, Brazil and Kuwait at the 9th International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2016), December 5-9, at the National Stadium. (BIS Photo/Eric Rose)
