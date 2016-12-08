BAHAMAS SIGNS NEW AIR SERVICE CONTRACT WITH BRAZIL

By ZNS News, Dec 8 2016 9:42PM
Minister of Transport & Aviation the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin on December 7, 2016 signed a new air service contract with Brazil, on behalf of The Bahamas. It was one of six new air service contracts being signed by The Bahamas with Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand, Curacao, Brazil and Kuwait at the 9th International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2016), December 5-9, at the National Stadium. Representing the Federative Republic of Brazil was Ambassador to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, His Excellency Carlos Eduardo Sette Camara Da Fonseca Costa. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
