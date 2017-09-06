BAHAMAS RED CROSS PREPARES FOR HURRICANE IRMA

With the powerful category five Hurricane Irma bearing down on The Bahamas, Director Deneral of The Bahamas Red Cross Caroline Turnquest is assuring members of the public that the Red Cross is ready and prepared to respond quickly once the storm makes landfall. With forecast models indicating that the Southern Islands, including Inagua may feel the brunt of the storm first, Ms. Turnquest said the Red Cross team in Inagua is fully prepared, in terms of training and supplies.

Turnquest says :we are in constant contact with our team in Inagua. In June they had training, we pre-posititioned and sent supplies days ago.so were ready for the storm". The Red Cross Director General also noted that they have been securing their properties here in the capital and ensuring that vehicles are properly fuelled. She noted that they have also seen an increase in persons seeking food parcels ahead of the storm.

Meantime, turnquest said supplies still remain from Hurricane Matthew, however all donations, except clothing, are still needed.