380-x-285-Chicken-Tender-Combo---ZNS-Story-Ad
Marco's-Back-to-School-Five-Star-Meal-380px-x-285px-ZNS-Ztory-Ad
Popeyes Popcorn Chicken 380px x 285px ZNS Story Ad
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

  • BAHAMAS NATIONAL BAPTIST CONVENTION COURTESY CALL AND RECEPTION AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

    By ZNS News, Oct 13 2017 6:41PM

    Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling hosted members of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention in a Courtesy Call and Reception at Government House on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Governor General is pictured greeting and welcoming the delegates. In group photo, pictured from left: Bishop Delton Fernander, Executive Secretary, Bahamas National Convention; Rev. Dr. Philip Rahming; Rev. Dr. Marina Sands; Dr. Neville George Callam, General Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, Baptist World Alliance; Rev. Dr. William Thompson, President, Bahamas Baptist Convention; the Governor General; Rev. Dr. Paul Msiza, President of Baptist World Alliance; Rev. Everton Jackson, Executive Secretary/Treasurer-Caribbean National Baptist Fellowship; Ms. Yvonne Pitter and Rev. Dr. Everette Brown, 4th Vice-President.

    0 Comments

CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

THE REID FACTOR

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player