BAHAMAS NATIONAL BAPTIST CONVENTION COURTESY CALL AND RECEPTION AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

By ZNS News, Oct 13 2017 6:41PM
Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling hosted members of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention in a Courtesy Call and Reception at Government House on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Governor General is pictured greeting and welcoming the delegates. In group photo, pictured from left: Bishop Delton Fernander, Executive Secretary, Bahamas National Convention; Rev. Dr. Philip Rahming; Rev. Dr. Marina Sands; Dr. Neville George Callam, General Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, Baptist World Alliance; Rev. Dr. William Thompson, President, Bahamas Baptist Convention; the Governor General; Rev. Dr. Paul Msiza, President of Baptist World Alliance; Rev. Everton Jackson, Executive Secretary/Treasurer-Caribbean National Baptist Fellowship; Ms. Yvonne Pitter and Rev. Dr. Everette Brown, 4th Vice-President.
