BAHAMAS MET DEPARTMENT STILL MONITORING HURRICANE JOSE

The National Hurricane Centre is advising that based on its latest models, when Hurricane Jose completes it loop on Friday, September 15, 2017, it will be pointed more towards the Carolinas and Virginia, USA.

This suggests that Hurricane Jose will pose much less of a threat to The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands this coming weekend or early next week. The Bahamas Department of Meteorology will, however, continue to monitor the movement of Jose, because looping hurricanes have, in the past, not conformed to the suggested forecast tracks and Jose is still too close in proximity to The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to not be of a concern.

The centre of the storm was located about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island. It is moving towards the east near 6mph and this motion is expected to continue today (Sept 12). Turn towards the southeast is expected followed by a turn towards the southwest by Wednesday (Sept 13). Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75mph with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible during the next day or so and Jose could weaken to a tropical storm later today.